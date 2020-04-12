සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

United Kingdom Covid related deaths exceed 10,000

Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 22:11

According to foreign media reports 737 more people have died due to COVID 19, in UK hospitals, exceeding their total deaths to over 10,000.

Meanwhile 112,204 have died worldwide while 1,810,846 have been diagnosed positive for covid-19 virus infection.
