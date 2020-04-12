United Kingdom Covid related deaths exceed 10,000

Meanwhile 112,204 have died worldwide while 1,810,846 have been diagnosed positive for covid-19 virus infection.
Sunday, 12 April 2020 - 22:11
Medical staff at Moratuwa-Lunawa Hospital have created a mobile laboratory that can test patients with Covid 19.This makes it possible to test biological... Read More
Seven more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total therefore has increased to 210 according to the latest... Read More
There is talk of an election in the midst of the 'Covid -19' infection in the country.The following are the views expressed by some parties in this regard. Read More