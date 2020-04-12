Seven (07) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 210

Seven more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 210 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-12| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 210

Recovered and discharged - 56

Active cases – 147

New Cases for the day- 11

Observation in Hospitals - 154

Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka