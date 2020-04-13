සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The funeral of the Most Rev. Dr. Nicholas Marcus Fernando called to Eternal Rest

Monday, 13 April 2020 - 7:59

The+funeral+of+the+Most+Rev.+Dr.+Nicholas+Marcus+Fernando+called+to+Eternal+Rest

The Most Reverend Dr. Nicholas Marcus Fernando, the 7th Archbishop of Colombo was called to Eternal Rest last night (10th April) at his residence at "Emmaus House" Tewatte, Ragama. 

He was retired and was 87 years old at the time of his demise. Dr. Nicholas Marcus Fernando was born on 6th December 1932 and was Ordained as a priest on 20th December 1959. He was ordained as a Bishop on 14th May 1977 and served his term as an Archbishop of Colombo from 1977 to 2002 until his retirement on 6th July 2002

The mortal remains of His Grace the Late Archbishop Nicholas Marcus Fernando was brought to Archbishop's house at 4.00 pm on Saturday 11th April.

Priests were allowed to pay last respects and pray from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm and again from 6.00 am to 10.00 am on Sunday 12th April.

The remains were transferred at 11.00 am on Sunday from Archbishop's house to St. Mary's Church Grand Street Negombo. The remains will lie in state at St. Mary's Church Grand Street from 12.00 noon Sunday 12th April until 11.00 a.m. Monday 13th April.

The Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith paid his last respects yesterday.

The funeral mass will be presided over by His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith at 11.00 a.m. on Monday 13th April at St. Anne's Cathedral, Negombo with full state honours. The funeral mass will be held in private with the participation of Bishops and a few invited priests.

The remains will be laid to rest inside Grand Street Church.

There will be a live telecast of the funeral mass. The General public are not expected to attend the funeral mass unless invited.


During the past 24 hours, 1,512 persons arrested for violating curfew
During the past 24 hours, 1,512 persons arrested for violating curfew
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 11:28

During the past 24 hours, 1,512 persons have been arrested for violating curfew.Police Media Division stated that 354 vehicles were taken into custody... Read More

Work from home period extended until 20th April
Work from home period extended until 20th April
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 11:02

The "work from home" period introduced to contain COVID 19, outbreak, has been extended until April 20, for both the private and the public sector, except... Read More

Negombo Hospital health staff to leave today after completing quarantine period
Negombo Hospital health staff to leave today after completing quarantine period
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 11:15

Another group of people who completed the 14-day quarantine are due to return home today.Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that accordingly... Read More



Trending News

President Trump declares a major disaster in all 50 states at once for the first time in history
12 April 2020
President Trump declares a major disaster in all 50 states at once for the first time in history
Seven (07) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 210
12 April 2020
Seven (07) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 210
Four more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 203
12 April 2020
Four more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 203
Cremation procedure for victims of coronavirus- Gazette issued
12 April 2020
Cremation procedure for victims of coronavirus- Gazette issued
Work from home period extended until 20th April
13 April 2020
Work from home period extended until 20th April

International News

Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
13 April 2020
Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
12 April 2020
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.