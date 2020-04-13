The+funeral+of+the+Most+Rev.+Dr.+Nicholas+Marcus+Fernando+called+to+Eternal+Rest

The Most Reverend Dr. Nicholas Marcus Fernando, the 7th Archbishop of Colombo was called to Eternal Rest last night (10th April) at his residence at "Emmaus House" Tewatte, Ragama.



He was retired and was 87 years old at the time of his demise. Dr. Nicholas Marcus Fernando was born on 6th December 1932 and was Ordained as a priest on 20th December 1959. He was ordained as a Bishop on 14th May 1977 and served his term as an Archbishop of Colombo from 1977 to 2002 until his retirement on 6th July 2002

The mortal remains of His Grace the Late Archbishop Nicholas Marcus Fernando was brought to Archbishop's house at 4.00 pm on Saturday 11th April.



Priests were allowed to pay last respects and pray from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm and again from 6.00 am to 10.00 am on Sunday 12th April.

The remains were transferred at 11.00 am on Sunday from Archbishop's house to St. Mary's Church Grand Street Negombo. The remains will lie in state at St. Mary's Church Grand Street from 12.00 noon Sunday 12th April until 11.00 a.m. Monday 13th April.



The Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith paid his last respects yesterday.

The funeral mass will be presided over by His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith at 11.00 a.m. on Monday 13th April at St. Anne's Cathedral, Negombo with full state honours. The funeral mass will be held in private with the participation of Bishops and a few invited priests.

The remains will be laid to rest inside Grand Street Church.

There will be a live telecast of the funeral mass. The General public are not expected to attend the funeral mass unless invited.





