Monday 13 April : Covid-19, World situation report

USA

The United States may be ready to start gradually reopening next month, as signs were growing that the coronavirus pandemic was peaking. President Donald Trump had earlier wanted the world's largest economy to be "raring to go" by Easter Sunday, but most of the country remained at a standstill and churches took celebrations online to halt the spread of the virus that has killed more than twenty two thousand people in the US.

UK

The UK has recorded 737 new coronavirus-related hospital deaths, taking the total number to 10,612. It comes after one of the government's senior scientific advisers said the UK was likely to be among the worst-affected European countries.



ITALY

Meanwhile, deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 431 yesterday, down from 619 the day before, and the number of new cases slowed to 4,092 from a previous 4,694. The tally of deaths was the lowest daily rise since March 19th. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21st rose to 19,899, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.



SPAIN

Spain’s overnight death toll from the infection rose for the first time in three days on Sunday, to 619, bringing the cumulative toll to 16,972.



IRAN

Iran announced 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the overall official toll to 4,474, even as it eased some restrictions that had been imposed to slow the spread of the illness.

WORLD FIGURES

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,852,652 with 114,208 deaths. Meanwhile, 423,400 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,315,044 active patients around the world while 50,758 are in critical condition.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

USA 560,425

Spain 166,831

Italy 156,363

France 132,591

Germany 127,854

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

UK 84,279

China 82,160

Iran 71,686

Turkey 56,956

The Global death count now stands at 114,208. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 22,105 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 22,105

Italy 19,899

Spain 17,209

France 14,393

UK 10,612

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

Iran 4,474

Belgium 3,600

China 3,343

Germany 3,022

Netherlands 2,737

Data source - compiled from worldometer.