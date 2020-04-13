Monday 13 April : Covid-19, World situation report

USA
The United States may be ready to start gradually reopening next month, as signs were growing that the coronavirus pandemic was peaking. President Donald Trump had earlier wanted the world's largest economy to be "raring to go" by Easter Sunday, but most of the country remained at a standstill and churches took celebrations online to halt the spread of the virus that has killed more than twenty two thousand people in the US.
UK
The UK has recorded 737 new coronavirus-related hospital deaths, taking the total number to 10,612. It comes after one of the government's senior scientific advisers said the UK was likely to be among the worst-affected European countries.
ITALY
Meanwhile, deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 431 yesterday, down from 619 the day before, and the number of new cases slowed to 4,092 from a previous 4,694. The tally of deaths was the lowest daily rise since March 19th. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21st rose to 19,899, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.
SPAIN
Spain’s overnight death toll from the infection rose for the first time in three days on Sunday, to 619, bringing the cumulative toll to 16,972.
IRAN
Iran announced 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the overall official toll to 4,474, even as it eased some restrictions that had been imposed to slow the spread of the illness.
WORLD FIGURES
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,852,652 with 114,208 deaths. Meanwhile, 423,400 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,315,044 active patients around the world while 50,758 are in critical condition.
Countries with over 100,000 infected patients
- USA 560,425
- Spain 166,831
- Italy 156,363
- France 132,591
- Germany 127,854
Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients
- UK 84,279
- China 82,160
- Iran 71,686
- Turkey 56,956
The Global death count now stands at 114,208. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 22,105 deaths.
Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths
- USA 22,105
- Italy 19,899
- Spain 17,209
- France 14,393
- UK 10,612
Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths
- Iran 4,474
- Belgium 3,600
- China 3,343
- Germany 3,022
- Netherlands 2,737
Data source - compiled from worldometer.