Monday 13 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Monday, 13 April 2020 - 7:06

USA
The United States may be ready to start gradually reopening next month, as signs were growing that the coronavirus pandemic was peaking. President Donald Trump had earlier wanted the world's largest economy to be "raring to go" by Easter Sunday, but most of the country remained at a standstill and churches took celebrations online to halt the spread of the virus that has killed more than twenty two thousand people in the US.

UK
The UK has recorded 737 new coronavirus-related hospital deaths, taking the total number to 10,612. It comes after one of the government's senior scientific advisers said the UK was likely to be among the worst-affected European countries.

ITALY
Meanwhile, deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 431 yesterday, down from 619 the day before, and the number of new cases slowed to 4,092 from a previous 4,694. The tally of deaths was the lowest daily rise since March 19th. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21st rose to 19,899, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

SPAIN
Spain’s overnight death toll from the infection rose for the first time in three days on Sunday, to 619, bringing the cumulative toll to 16,972.

IRAN
Iran announced 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the overall official toll to 4,474, even as it eased some restrictions that had been imposed to slow the spread of the illness.

WORLD FIGURES
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,852,652 with 114,208 deaths. Meanwhile, 423,400 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,315,044 active patients around the world while 50,758 are in critical condition.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

  • USA                      560,425
  • Spain                    166,831
  • Italy                      156,363
  • France                  132,591
  • Germany              127,854

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

  • UK                           84,279
  • China                      82,160
  • Iran                         71,686
  • Turkey                     56,956

The Global death count now stands at 114,208. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 22,105 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                          22,105
  • Italy                          19,899
  • Spain                        17,209
  • France                      14,393
  • UK                            10,612

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

  • Iran                             4,474
  • Belgium                      3,600            
  • China                          3,343
  • Germany                    3,022            
  • Netherlands                2,737

Data source - compiled from worldometer.

During the past 24 hours, 1,512 persons arrested for violating curfew
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 11:28

During the past 24 hours, 1,512 persons have been arrested for violating curfew.Police Media Division stated that 354 vehicles were taken into custody... Read More

Work from home period extended until 20th April
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 11:02

The "work from home" period introduced to contain COVID 19, outbreak, has been extended until April 20, for both the private and the public sector, except... Read More

Negombo Hospital health staff to leave today after completing quarantine period
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 11:15

Another group of people who completed the 14-day quarantine are due to return home today.Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that accordingly... Read More



