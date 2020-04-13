The dawn of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year falls today (13).



However, the government and health authorities are calling for the celebration of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year to be restricted to family members in order to control the coronavirus spread in the country.



Most of the auspicious times of the New Year falls during the night time this year.



The dawn of the New Year will be at 8.23 pm on Monday 13 April and the ‘Punya Kalaya’ begins at 1.59 pm and ends at 2.47 am on 14 April.

The auspicious time for the preparation of food is at 10.05 pm on 13 April, dressed in white and looking towards the east.



The auspicious time to start work, engage in financial transactions and partaking of the first meal for the new year is set for 10.43 pm on 13 April clad in white and facing the East.



Afterwards anointing with herbal 'nanu' oil mixed with oil extracted from Kohomba at 9.17 am on Wednesday, April 15th dressed in green facing the north.

Leaving for work begins on Friday April 17 at 7.56 am. One should be dressed in light blue and consume milk rice mixed with Jaggery and sesame seeds. One should face the East when leaving the house.

Planting of trees should take place on Sunday April 19th at 11.38 am. The person should be clad in red or yellow and be facing the South when planting the tree.

NEW YEAR WITH A DIFFERENCE

This year we have to celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in a different manner than we have done before. With the current Covid 19 epidemic, the family has the opportunity to celebrate the New Year together, even though distanced away from friends and relatives.



From the earliest times, the Sinhala and Tamil communities have celebrated New Year in April with relatives and friends, based on rituals, customs and auspicious timings.



However, in the context of the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the country, we have to distance ourselves from our relatives during Sinhala and Tamil New Year.



Celebrate the New Year by staying at home and supporting the government's program to prevent the spread of the Covid 19 virus.