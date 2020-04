The Colombo Excise Special Operations Unit has been able to apprehend two persons engaged in illicit liquor brewing in Ja-Ela, Ekala and Othikele areas when the curfew was imposed.



Officers seized 7200 liters of 'Goda', more than 200 packets of sugar used for brewing, 36 packets of yeast, and 36 barrels.



It is reported that the value of these items has exceeded one million rupees.



The suspects were to be produced before the Wattala Magistrate's Court.