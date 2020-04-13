Ban+on+exporting+and+reexporting+protective+face+masks+lifted

According to the Customs Media Spokesperson, Additional Director General of Customs Sunil Jayaratne, protective face masks can be exported and re-exported with the permission of the National Drug Regulatory Authority.



With the spread of coronavirus, the government has recently taken measures to ban the export and re-export of protective face masks amidst warnings from the World Health Organization.



However, taking into consideration the problems faced by the industrialists who manufacture, export and re-export protective face masks in the face of the relevant ban, opportunities have been granted subject to the approval of the regulatory authority for the export of quality protective face masks approved by the National Drug Regulatory Authority.