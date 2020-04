Laugfs Gas Company, the first cargo vessel registered under the Sri Lankan flag, has now anchored at the Hambantota Port.



That is to unload 1800 metric tons of fuel gas.



The LPG Tanker GAS COURAGE is part of the shipping fleet of the Laugfs gas storage terminal which is attached to the Hambantota port.



The port of Hambantota a joint venture between China C.M. Ports and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority will facilitate the re-export of Gas.



Providing fuel from the port of Hambantota commenced on the 3 rd of this month by supplying fuel to the vessel melody that is under the Liberian flag.