සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Google dedicates the page daily to say thank you to covid-19 heroes in various fields

Monday, 13 April 2020 - 9:30

Google+dedicates+the+page+daily+to+say+thank+you+to+covid-19+heroes+in+various+fields+
Google has changed the face of its search engine to thank services that are fighting the coronavirus pandemic worldwide

According to Google, they have changed their home page every day since the sixth to thank various services.

April 6th - Google changed their page in honour of the public health workers and the community of scientific researchers 
April 7th - Google thanked the medical, nursing, and healthcare staff 
April 8th - The Emergency Services staff 
April 9th - For sanitation services
April 10th - Farmers and agriculture.

Today Google has used its home page to thank various service providers and workers in shops and supermarkets.
During the past 24 hours, 1,512 persons arrested for violating curfew
During the past 24 hours, 1,512 persons arrested for violating curfew
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 11:28

During the past 24 hours, 1,512 persons have been arrested for violating curfew.Police Media Division stated that 354 vehicles were taken into custody... Read More

Work from home period extended until 20th April
Work from home period extended until 20th April
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 11:02

The "work from home" period introduced to contain COVID 19, outbreak, has been extended until April 20, for both the private and the public sector, except... Read More

Negombo Hospital health staff to leave today after completing quarantine period
Negombo Hospital health staff to leave today after completing quarantine period
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 11:15

Another group of people who completed the 14-day quarantine are due to return home today.Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that accordingly... Read More



Trending News

President Trump declares a major disaster in all 50 states at once for the first time in history
12 April 2020
President Trump declares a major disaster in all 50 states at once for the first time in history
Seven (07) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 210
12 April 2020
Seven (07) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 210
Four more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 203
12 April 2020
Four more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 203
Cremation procedure for victims of coronavirus- Gazette issued
12 April 2020
Cremation procedure for victims of coronavirus- Gazette issued
Work from home period extended until 20th April
13 April 2020
Work from home period extended until 20th April

International News

Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
13 April 2020
Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
12 April 2020
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.