Google+dedicates+the+page+daily+to+say+thank+you+to+covid-19+heroes+in+various+fields+

Google has changed the face of its search engine to thank services that are fighting the coronavirus pandemic worldwide



According to Google, they have changed their home page every day since the sixth to thank various services.



April 6th - Google changed their page in honour of the public health workers and the community of scientific researchers

April 7th - Google thanked the medical, nursing, and healthcare staff

April 8th - The Emergency Services staff

April 9th - For sanitation services

April 10th - Farmers and agriculture.



Today Google has used its home page to thank various service providers and workers in shops and supermarkets.