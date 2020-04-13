Google+dedicates+the+page+daily+to+say+thank+you+to+covid-19+heroes+in+various+fields+

According to Google, they have changed their home page every day since the sixth to thank various services.
April 6th - Google changed their page in honour of the public health workers and the community of scientific researchers
April 7th - Google thanked the medical, nursing, and healthcare staff
April 8th - The Emergency Services staff
April 9th - For sanitation services
April 10th - Farmers and agriculture.
Today Google has used its home page to thank various service providers and workers in shops and supermarkets.