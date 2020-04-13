'Bak Maha Perahera' tomorrow night according to health guidelines

The Chief Incumbent of the Kirivehera Rajamaha Viharaya Ven. Kobawaka Dhamminda Thera says that the traditional 'Bak Maha Perahera' will tour the streets tomorrow night before the annual Ruhunu-Kataragama Esala Perahera.



The perehera will be held only with the participation of the Nilame of the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya and the staff of the Devalaya following the instructions given by the Health Sector due to the coronavirus.