Hurricanes and floods have hit several states in the southern United States that have also been hit hard by the Corona epidemic.



Six people have died as a result of the hurricanes and floods in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.



Reports say that many people have been displaced due to the houses that have collapsed.



Last week, the US Meteorological Authorities issued a series of guidelines to deal with potential disasters.



According to foreign reports, such guidelines have also been issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus among the displaced people seeking asylum.