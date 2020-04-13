සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Italy and France experience a reduction in daily covid-19 related deaths

Monday, 13 April 2020 - 11:26

In the European region, Italy and France have seen a reduction in daily deaths.

Meanwhile, deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 431 yesterday, down from 619 the day before, and the number of new cases slowed to 4,092 from a previous 4,694.

The tally of deaths was the lowest daily rise since March 19th.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21st rose to 19,899, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

In France, there were only 561 deaths in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths rising to 14,412 and the total number of deaths being 133,670.

 

