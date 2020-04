Professor Tissa Vitharana says that the biotechnology institute, which was set up with all the facilities when he was the Minister of Science and Technology, would have been a great help to investigate the coronavirus.



Professor Tissa Vitharana, former Director of the Borella Medical Research Institute stated this in an interview with Hiru.



Tissa Vitharana said that he had learned that if the institute had been set up, the head of the institute would have been Malik Peiris, now a professor at a Hong Kong university.



Malik Peiris was previously recognized as the Professor who identified the SARS virus that had spread throughout the world.



Discussion with former Minister Prof Tissa Vitharana is given below;