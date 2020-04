Another group of people who completed the 14-day quarantine are due to return home today.



Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that accordingly 60 people are leaving today.



The 25 health staff of the Negombo Hospital at the Waikkala Quarantine Center are due to leave home today after quarantine.



The Army Commander also stated that 1,506 persons are being quarantined in 14 Army-operated and three Navy-operated centers.