Work+from+home+period+extended+until+20th+April+

The "work from home" period introduced to contain COVID 19, outbreak, has been extended until April 20, for both the private and the public sector, except for essential services.The Second School Term, will commence on May 11(Monday)The Government has planned to provide the maximum possible distance learning facility to the students to continue their studies during the period of school holidays.

The curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High Risk Zones will continue until further notice.

In all other districts, curfew has been extended till 6.00am on Thursday, the 16th April. Curfew in these areas will be lifted at 6.00 am on Thursday, the 16th April and will be re-imposed at 4.00 pm on the same day.

The sole purpose of these measures including imposing curfew is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in this critical situation. Hence, the Government requests the public to bear the inconveniences caused as a result of ongoing curfew in a responsible manner.

Also, the Government emphasizes to purchase only the essential items and to avoid unnecessary travelling. The Government further requests to limit the traditions and associations during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year only to the members of the family.

During curfew hours, the government has put in place a mechanism to continuously supply essential food and other goods enabling the public to purchase them while at homes.

Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of small tea holdings and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.

Traveling to and from all districts has been completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services.

Those who misuse regulations introduced with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services will severely be dealt with according to the law.

The villages which have been declared isolated areas in any district will remain in the same category. No one will be allowed to enter or leave from these areas until further notice.