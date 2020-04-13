සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Work from home period extended until 20th April

Monday, 13 April 2020 - 11:02

Work+from+home+period+extended+until+20th+April+
The "work from home" period introduced to contain COVID 19, outbreak, has been extended until April 20, for both the private and the public sector, except for essential services.

The Second School Term, will  commence on May 11(Monday)

The Government has planned to provide the maximum possible distance learning facility to the students to continue their studies during the period of school holidays.

The curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara,  Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High Risk Zones will continue until further notice.

In all other districts, curfew has been extended till 6.00am on Thursday, the 16th April. Curfew in these areas will be lifted at 6.00 am on Thursday, the 16th April and will be re-imposed at 4.00 pm on the same day. 

The sole purpose of these measures including imposing curfew is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in this critical situation. Hence, the Government requests the public to bear the inconveniences caused as a result of ongoing curfew in a responsible manner.

Also, the Government emphasizes to purchase only the essential items and to avoid unnecessary travelling. The Government further requests to limit the traditions and associations during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year only to the members of the family.

During curfew hours, the government has put in place a mechanism to continuously supply essential food and other goods enabling the public to purchase them while at  homes.

Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of small tea holdings  and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.

Traveling to and from all districts has been completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services.

Those who misuse regulations introduced with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services will severely be dealt with according to the law.

The villages which have been declared isolated areas in any district will remain in the same category.  No one will be allowed to enter or leave from these areas until further notice.







During the past 24 hours, 1,512 persons arrested for violating curfew
During the past 24 hours, 1,512 persons arrested for violating curfew
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 11:28

During the past 24 hours, 1,512 persons have been arrested for violating curfew.Police Media Division stated that 354 vehicles were taken into custody... Read More

Negombo Hospital health staff to leave today after completing quarantine period
Negombo Hospital health staff to leave today after completing quarantine period
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 11:15

Another group of people who completed the 14-day quarantine are due to return home today.Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that accordingly... Read More

Where is the Bio Technology Institute which was to be headed by Professor Malik Peiris? (Video)
Where is the Bio Technology Institute which was to be headed by Professor Malik Peiris? (Video)
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 11:20

Professor Tissa Vitharana says that the biotechnology institute, which was set up with all the facilities when he was the Minister of Science and Technology,... Read More



Trending News

President Trump declares a major disaster in all 50 states at once for the first time in history
12 April 2020
President Trump declares a major disaster in all 50 states at once for the first time in history
Seven (07) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 210
12 April 2020
Seven (07) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 210
Four more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 203
12 April 2020
Four more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 203
Cremation procedure for victims of coronavirus- Gazette issued
12 April 2020
Cremation procedure for victims of coronavirus- Gazette issued
Work from home period extended until 20th April
13 April 2020
Work from home period extended until 20th April

International News

Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
13 April 2020
Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
12 April 2020
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.