During the past 24 hours, 1,512 persons arrested for violating curfew

Police Media Division stated that 354 vehicles were taken into custody during the period.
Accordingly, since the curfew was imposed on the 20th of March, a total of 25,031 persons have been arrested and 6,426 vehicles seized.
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 11:28
