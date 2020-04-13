Special+invitation+from+the+Minister+of+Education+for+the+New+Year

Dullas Alahapperuma, Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs has issued a special announcement targeting the Sinhala and Tamil New Year auspicious time of starting work.



The Minister requests all school children to write a book with a pencil or pen at the auspicious time of starting work in the the New Year.



This request has been made by the Minister of Education in connection with the "Writing vacation - A book with value " program organized by the National Library and Documentation Services Board under the direction of the Ministry of Education.



This year's auspicious time to start work falls on the 13th(today) at 10.43 am.