Hotline+for+pregnant+females+to+get+specialist+Obstetricians+and+Gynecologists+advice+and+referrals+

Given the prevailing situation in the country, a telephone number has been introduced to help pregnant mothers with problems.
The Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists states that pregnant females can call 071 0301225 to report their problems.
The association states that the 24-hour service will provide specialist doctors with the opportunity to answer questions and make referrals.
The Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists states that pregnant females can call 071 0301225 to report their problems.
The association states that the 24-hour service will provide specialist doctors with the opportunity to answer questions and make referrals.