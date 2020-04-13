Civil Defense Department mediates to purchase from farmers (Video)

The department of Agriculture has set up a Coordinating Office for the Marketing of Agriculture produce of farmers on the instructions of the President at the Civil Defense Department Camp at Mihintale.

Accordingly, the Civil Defense Department has commenced work to purchase vegetables and fruits from the farmers.

Vegetable & Fruit requirements of the area can be informed to 071 3176870, 071 3176928, 071 3176929, 071 3176795

The department informs that if there are requirements for vegetables or fruits you could call the above numbers and get your requirement for the area.

Meanwhile, our correspondent stated that the officers of the Civil Defense Department had gone to the farmers in Medawachchiya and Poonawa yesterday (12) to buy vegetables.

When inquired by the Media Director of the department Colonel P.K.N.R. Ratnasinghe said that he hoped to establish a vegetable purchasing center at Keppetipola Economic Center to purchase farmers produce from Nuwara Eliya, Bandarawela and Welimada.

The Media Unit of the Civil Defense Department stated that they expect the co-operation of all Divisional Secretaries and Heads of Local Authorities for this endeavour.