Search for close associates of Beruwala COVID-19 patients identified from Punani quarantine center

Monday, 13 April 2020 - 17:04

Eleven (11) more close associates of the Beruwala Covid-19 patients who had kept close contact with the two infected patients have been identified.

The two patients were identified while they were in quarantine at the Punani center yesterday.

Accordingly, PCR tests are scheduled to be done on the 11 persons today.

219 persons who kept close contacts with a coronavirus patient of Pannila in Beruwala were sent to Punani quarantine facility on March 30th.  

Two of them were confirmed positive for the deadly virus last night.

Number of COVID 19 patients in the island has risen to 210.

Director General of health services, Specialist Doctor Anil Jasinghe noted that it was confirmed last night that 7 patients had contracted the virus and with that 11 cases were reported within the course of yesterday.

