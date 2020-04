The Government has decided to re-impose the PAYE tax which was waived effective last January.

Commissioner General of Inland Revenue stated that the tax will be renamed as Advance Payment tax and will be charged under the prevailing situation of the country and the request of the employers.

He further said that the withholding tax on the monthly interest exceeding 250 thousand rupees on fixed deposits will also be reintroduced.

This tax was also abolished recently.