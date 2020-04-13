සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

New Year preparations around the country

Monday, 13 April 2020 - 16:47

New+Year+preparations+around+the+country+

There is several more hours before the dawn of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Sri Lanka is affected by the coronavirus spreading around the world, so the health department has advised that the new year celebrations should be restricted to family member in the home.

As a result, this year's Sinhala and Tamil New Year adds on a unique experience to the people.

In this backdrop, we made an inquiry as to how the people were preparing for the dawn of the New Year.

Our correspondent in the Kandy district R.M.R. Rathnayaka said that the people of the Kandy district are preparing to celebrate the New Year sticking to the basic New Year ceremonies.

Atamasthanadhipathi Ven. Dr. Pallegama Hemaratana Thero has requested the public to celebrate New Year without liquor.

The Chief Incumbent of the Kirivehera Rajamaha Viharaya Ven. Kobawaka Dhamminda Thera says that the traditional 'Bak Maha Perahera' will tour the streets tomorrow night before the annual Ruhunu-Kataragama Esala Perahera.

The perehera will be held only with the participation of the Nilame of the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya and the staff of the Devalaya following the instructions given by the Health Sector due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile Vavuniya Hiru correspondent Dinasena Rathugamage stated that the usual ceremonies performed in temples and kovils in the Northern Province are not visible considering with the prevailing situation in the country.

Meanwhile our Ampara correspondent Wasantha Chandrapala stated that the Sinhala and Tamil New Year is being celebrated in a very simple manner in the Eastern Province.

According to our correspondent Kalindu Vidanage, who visited several areas in Colombo, the people of Colombo District are ready to celebrate the New Year respecting the quarantine rules.

The All Ceylon Sasanarakshaka Balamandalaya also requested the public to conduct a Pirith Chanting Ceremony at all temples using loudspeakers at 7.30 pm to coincide with the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 tonight
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 tonight
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 18:25

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More

Indian PM Modi to address the nation tomorrow - India to extend lock-down
Indian PM Modi to address the nation tomorrow - India to extend lock-down
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 18:32

India's quarantine period, which resulted in the country being under lockdown for 21 days, is due to end tomorrow and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will... Read More

Nine people leave the Boosa quarantine centre
Nine people leave the Boosa quarantine centre
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 18:11

A group of nine men from the Boossa Naval Quarantine Center left the quarantine centre today having completed their stay period. Before they leave the... Read More



Trending News

Police sergeant and a police constable suspended (Video)
13 April 2020
Police sergeant and a police constable suspended (Video)
Work from home period extended until 20th April
13 April 2020
Work from home period extended until 20th April
Seven (07) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 210
12 April 2020
Seven (07) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 210
Special operation to apprehend curfew violators
13 April 2020
Special operation to apprehend curfew violators
Four (04) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 214
13 April 2020
Four (04) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 214

International News

Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
13 April 2020
Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
12 April 2020
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.