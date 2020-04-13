New+Year+preparations+around+the+country+

There is several more hours before the dawn of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Sri Lanka is affected by the coronavirus spreading around the world, so the health department has advised that the new year celebrations should be restricted to family member in the home.

As a result, this year's Sinhala and Tamil New Year adds on a unique experience to the people.

In this backdrop, we made an inquiry as to how the people were preparing for the dawn of the New Year.

Our correspondent in the Kandy district R.M.R. Rathnayaka said that the people of the Kandy district are preparing to celebrate the New Year sticking to the basic New Year ceremonies.

Atamasthanadhipathi Ven. Dr. Pallegama Hemaratana Thero has requested the public to celebrate New Year without liquor.

The Chief Incumbent of the Kirivehera Rajamaha Viharaya Ven. Kobawaka Dhamminda Thera says that the traditional 'Bak Maha Perahera' will tour the streets tomorrow night before the annual Ruhunu-Kataragama Esala Perahera.



The perehera will be held only with the participation of the Nilame of the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya and the staff of the Devalaya following the instructions given by the Health Sector due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile Vavuniya Hiru correspondent Dinasena Rathugamage stated that the usual ceremonies performed in temples and kovils in the Northern Province are not visible considering with the prevailing situation in the country.

Meanwhile our Ampara correspondent Wasantha Chandrapala stated that the Sinhala and Tamil New Year is being celebrated in a very simple manner in the Eastern Province.

According to our correspondent Kalindu Vidanage, who visited several areas in Colombo, the people of Colombo District are ready to celebrate the New Year respecting the quarantine rules.

The All Ceylon Sasanarakshaka Balamandalaya also requested the public to conduct a Pirith Chanting Ceremony at all temples using loudspeakers at 7.30 pm to coincide with the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.