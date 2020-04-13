සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Taiwan commences football and baseball matches

Monday, 13 April 2020

Taiwan's football and baseball matches, which were temporarily suspended following the corona epidemic, have been resumed without spectators.

The country's president, Sai Yun Wen, has told his countrymen to watch the matches from home and on television and online. Accordingly, the first baseball tournament in the country was held yesterday.
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 18:25

