A+sailor+on+board+a+foreign+merchant+ship+hospitalised+due+to+corona+threat+

Sri Lanka Navy has made arrangements to bring to the Colombo Harbour a sailor on duty in the Trento MSC, an international container ship, due to the appearance of suspicious symptoms of coronavirus.



According to the Navy, all the safeguards have been followed to bring him back to shore by Navy's Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Emergency Response Unit



He was later transferred to the Colombo National Hospital after being thoroughly disinfected in the harbour premises.



The hospitalised persons was a 36-year-old Filipino.