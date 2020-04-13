සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

‘Punya Kaalaya’ began at 1.59 pm today, dawn of the new year at 8.23pm

Monday, 13 April 2020 - 14:47

%E2%80%98Punya+Kaalaya%E2%80%99+began+at+1.59+pm+today%2C+dawn+of+the+new+year+at+8.23pm

Punya Kaalaya "Sacred period"
The ‘Punya Kaalaya’ began at 1.59 pm and will end at 2.47 am on 14 April. 

New Year
The dawn of the New Year will be at 8.23 pm today (Monday 13 April)

Preparation of food
The auspicious time for the preparation of food is at 10.05 pm on 13 April, dressed in white and looking towards the east.

Meals
The auspicious time to partake of the first meal for the new year is set for 10.43 pm on 13 April clad in white and facing the East.

Work
The auspicious time to start work is also set for 10.43 pm on 13 April

Trading
The auspicious time to give and receive money is set for 10.43 pm on 13 April

Other auspicious times to remember
Afterwards anointing with herbal 'nanu' oil mixed with oil extracted from Kohomba at 9.17 am on Wednesday, April 15th dressed in green facing the north.

Leaving for work begins on Friday April 17 at 7.56 am. One should be dressed in light blue and consume milk rice mixed with Jaggery and sesame seeds. One should face the East when leaving the house.

Planting of trees should take place on Sunday April 19th at 11.38 am. The person should be clad in red or yellow and be facing the South when planting the tree.

NEW YEAR WITH A DIFFERENCE 
This year we have to celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in a different manner than we have done before. With the current Covid 19 epidemic, the family has the opportunity to celebrate the New Year together, even though distanced away from friends and relatives.

From the earliest times, the Sinhala and Tamil communities have celebrated New Year in April with relatives and friends, based on ceremonies, customs and auspicious timings.

However, in the context of the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the country, we have to distance ourselves from our relatives during Sinhala and Tamil New Year. 

Celebrate the New Year by staying at home and supporting the national program to prevent the spread of the Covid 19 virus.


Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 tonight
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 tonight
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 18:25

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More

Indian PM Modi to address the nation tomorrow - India to extend lock-down
Indian PM Modi to address the nation tomorrow - India to extend lock-down
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 18:32

India's quarantine period, which resulted in the country being under lockdown for 21 days, is due to end tomorrow and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will... Read More

Nine people leave the Boosa quarantine centre
Nine people leave the Boosa quarantine centre
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 18:11

A group of nine men from the Boossa Naval Quarantine Center left the quarantine centre today having completed their stay period. Before they leave the... Read More



Trending News

Police sergeant and a police constable suspended (Video)
13 April 2020
Police sergeant and a police constable suspended (Video)
Work from home period extended until 20th April
13 April 2020
Work from home period extended until 20th April
Seven (07) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 210
12 April 2020
Seven (07) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 210
Special operation to apprehend curfew violators
13 April 2020
Special operation to apprehend curfew violators
Four (04) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 214
13 April 2020
Four (04) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 214

International News

Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
13 April 2020
Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
12 April 2020
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.