Fish not suitable for human consumption destroyed (Video)

An inspection of a small lorry transporting fish at the Agbopura road block in Kantale has revealed that they were carrying 240 kilos of fish that was not suitable for human consumption.



Our correspondent said that the fish was being transported from Galle to Trincomalee.



The Public Health Inspectors of Kantale have taken measures to destroy 240 kilos of unusable fish using kerosene.



It is reported that legal action will be taken against the persons who transported the stock of fish.



