The+funeral+of+the+Most+Reverend+Dr.+Nicholas+Marcus+Fernando+held+today

The funeral of the Most Reverend Dr. Nicholas Marcus Fernando, the 7th Archbishop of Colombo who was called to Eternal Rest last night (10th April) at his residence at "Emmaus House" Tewatte, Ragama, was conducted today.



He was retired and was 87 years old at the time of his demise. Dr. Nicholas Marcus Fernando was born on 6th December 1932 and was Ordained as a priest on 20th December 1959. He was ordained as a Bishop on 14th May 1977 and served his term as an Archbishop of Colombo from 1977 to 2002 until his retirement on 6th July 2002.

The funeral mass was presided over by His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith at St. Anne's Cathedral, Negombo with full state honours. The funeral was held in private with the participation of Bishops and a few invited priests.

The remains was laid to rest inside St. Anne's Cathedral, Negombo.

The General public were not expected to attend the funeral mass unless invited.