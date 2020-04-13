Four (04) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 214

Four more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 214 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



The Ministry of Health further stated that the new infected persons are residents of Beruwala who were quarantined at the Punani Quarantine Center.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-13| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 214

Recovered and discharged - 56

Active cases – 151

New Cases for the day- 04

Observation in Hospitals - 117

Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 45

Puttalam 34

Kalutara 27

Gampaha 22

Jaffna 07

Recovery rate comparison

Germany 50.29%

Spain 38.19%

Sri Lanka 26.17%

Global Average 23.16%

Italy 21.88%

France 20.50%

USA 5.82%