Four (04) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 214

Monday, 13 April 2020 - 16:09

Four more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 214 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health further stated that the new infected persons are residents of Beruwala who were quarantined at the Punani Quarantine Center.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-13| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 214
Recovered and discharged - 56
Active cases – 151
New Cases for the day- 04
Observation in Hospitals - 117
Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              45
  • Puttalam              34 
  • Kalutara               27
  • Gampaha             22
  • Jaffna                   07

Recovery rate comparison

  • Germany                 50.29%
  • Spain                       38.19%
  • Sri Lanka                 26.17%
  • Global Average        23.16%
  • Italy                         21.88%
  • France                    20.50%
  • USA                          5.82%

Date

 New Cases reported in April 

01 April

03

02 April

05

03 April

08

04 April

07

05 April

10

06 April

02

07 April

07

 8 April

04

 9 April

01

10 April

07

11 April

01

12 April

 11

13 April

 04*

 

