Four (04) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 214

Four more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total therefore has increased to 214 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
The Ministry of Health further stated that the new infected persons are residents of Beruwala who were quarantined at the Punani Quarantine Center.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-13| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 214
Recovered and discharged - 56
Active cases – 151
New Cases for the day- 04
Observation in Hospitals - 117
Total Deaths – 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 45
- Puttalam 34
- Kalutara 27
- Gampaha 22
- Jaffna 07
Recovery rate comparison
- Germany 50.29%
- Spain 38.19%
- Sri Lanka 26.17%
- Global Average 23.16%
- Italy 21.88%
- France 20.50%
- USA 5.82%
|
Date
|New Cases reported in April
|
01 April
|
03
|
02 April
|
05
|
03 April
|
08
|
04 April
|
07
|
05 April
|
10
|
06 April
|
02
|
07 April
|
07
|
8 April
|
04
|
9 April
|
01
|
10 April
|
07
|
11 April
|
01
|
12 April
|
11
|
13 April
|
04*