Wild elephant operation at Medagama (Video)

Weheragala wildlife officials stated that they have chased an elephant that fell at Maduru Oya's Z.D main canal on the 13th morning to the Aluthwewa forest reserve after a ten-hour rescue operation.

The elephant, fell into the main canal from the Verarana area in Aralaganwila, got washed away for about 10 kilometers in the water stream. The wildlife officials of Veheragala stated that the elephant had been recovered from near the iron sluice gate at the Medagama power generation unit.

Wildlife officers who joined the operation said that the wild elephant was a 9-foot-tall elephant said to be about 40 years old.