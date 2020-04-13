Highest+number+of+cases+in+a+month+reported+from+China+

After more than a month, China has seen the largest number of new coronavirus infections reported in a single day which is 108 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The Chinese National Health Commission said that 98 of those were related to foreign trips.

The number of people infected with coronavirus has increased, while China had taken several steps to prevent this.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in China has reached 82,160, and the death toll from the virus epi-center, Wuhan, has risen to 3341 with the two deaths reported.

The largest number of coronavirus cases were reported from outside China, with those that cross the Russian border.

The Chinese embassy in Moscow announced that it would close all land borders with Russia to prevent this. Russia closed its Chinese border last January with the aim of preventing coronavirus influx from China to Russia.

Also, the number of coronavirus infections in Russia has risen to a record high in the past 24 hours.

That's 2558 new infections in a day. Accordingly, the number of coronavirus infections in Russia has increased to 18,328, while the number of coronavirus deaths in Russia has risen to 148.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make a special announcement to the nation at 10 am tomorrow.

Accordingly, he will announce that India will continue to be under lockdown for another two weeks, until April 30. State Chief Ministers expressed their willingness to do so in a video chat with Prime Minister Modi.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has exceeded 9,000 and more than 300 deaths have been reported. Millions of low-income workers in India are facing great difficulties due to the lockdown in India due to the corona epidemic. It is reported that the poor people of Delhi are waiting in long queues with a spacing of 6 meters for a free lunch provided by the government.

When the Indian Prime Minister announces new limits, the risk areas will be allocated under three colors - red, orange and green. However, medical experts believe that the next 3 to 4 weeks will be crucial to curb the spread of coronavirus in India.

Meanwhile, a slight tremor was felt in New Delhi and its suburbs this afternoon. According to the Indian National Seismic Center, the earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was reported for the second day.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus infections has crossed 18 million, and the death toll is more than 100,000.