Indian PM Modi to address the nation tomorrow - India to extend lock-down

Monday, 13 April 2020 - 18:32

India's quarantine period, which resulted in the country being under lockdown for 21 days, is due to end tomorrow and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10.00 am tomorrow.

Accordingly, he is to announce that India will continue to be in lockdown for another two weeks, until April 30.

State Chief Ministers have expressed their willingness for a lockdown in a video chat with Prime Minister Modi.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has exceeded 9,000 and more than 300 deaths have been reported.

Millions of low-income workers in India are facing great difficulties due to the lockdown in India as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

When the Indian Prime Minister announces the lockdown, it is stated that he will declare the risk areas to be allocated under three colors - red, orange and green based in their risk levels.

However, medical experts believe that the next 3 to 4 weeks will be crucial to curb the spread of coronavirus in India.

