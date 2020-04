Two youths who came by car on a by road of a housing complex in Mattegoda have dumped garbage on the 11th.



Later, when locals checked the pile, they found a list of items that had been purchased for a house and called a number and inquired about it.



However, the garbage dumpers had not taken any action for two days and two persons who had arrived to the location this morning have removed the garbage hving posted a sign saying 'sorry'.