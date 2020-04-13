Ranjan Ramanayake arrested for obstructing police officers from carrying out their duties (Video)

Former MP Ranjan Ramanayake has been arrested a shortwhile ago for obstructing the work of police officers.

A man who called himself a physiotherapist of former MP Ranjan Ramanayake was questioned by the police while attempting to enter the Madiwela MP's residence in violation of curfew permit laws.

Former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayaka, who objected and intervened during the incident was seem to be obstructing the police officers from carrying out their duties.

The man identified as Ranjan Ramanayake's physiotherapist was arrested for using a curfew permit for transporting dry rations from Embilipitiya to Piliyandala, however, it has been reported that the vehicle had arrived from Embilipitiya to Piliyandala without any dry rations.

