Three (03) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 217

Three more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection a short while ago.

The country total therefore has increased to 217 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-13| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 217

Recovered and discharged - 56

Active cases – 154

New Cases for the day- 07

Observation in Hospitals - 117

Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 45

Puttalam 34

Kalutara 27

Gampaha 22

Jaffna 07