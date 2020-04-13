සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Three (03) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 217

Monday, 13 April 2020 - 19:50

Three more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection a short while ago.

The country total therefore has increased to 217 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-13| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 217
Recovered and discharged - 56
Active cases – 154
New Cases for the day- 07
Observation in Hospitals - 117
Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              45
  • Puttalam              34 
  • Kalutara               27
  • Gampaha             22
  • Jaffna                   07

Date

New cases reported

 in April

01 April

03

02 April

05

03 April

08

04 April

07

05 April

10

06 April

02

07 April

07

 8 April

04

 9 April

01

10 April

07

11 April

01

12 April

 11

13 April

 07*
