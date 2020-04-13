A+device+from+Nanotechnology+Institute+to+collect+biological+samples+in+corona+testing

For the first time in Sri Lanka, a team of nanotechnology scientists have developed a biological sample collection device for corona testing.



These have been exported so far and there is a shortage of this device in Sri Lanka with the spread of coronavirus worldwide.



Senior investigator Ruchira Wijesena, a member of the Nano Technology Institute, said that the first consignment consisting of about 1,000 was handed over to the Medical Research Institute for the use of patients.



Meanwhile, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has praised a team of scientists at Nano Technology for creating such a sample collection device. In a note posted on his Facebook account, the president said he was proud of this effort.



The President also said that it would be helpful for the measures taken to control the epidemic.