A device from Nanotechnology Institute to collect biological samples in corona testing

Monday, 13 April 2020 - 23:59

For the first time in Sri Lanka, a team of nanotechnology scientists have developed a biological sample collection device for corona testing.

These have been exported so far and there is a shortage of this device in Sri Lanka with the spread of coronavirus worldwide.

Senior investigator Ruchira Wijesena, a member of the Nano Technology Institute, said that the first consignment consisting of about 1,000 was handed over to the Medical Research Institute for the use of patients.

Meanwhile, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has praised a team of scientists at Nano Technology for creating such a sample collection device. In a note posted on his Facebook account, the president said he was proud of this effort.

The President also said that it would be helpful for the measures taken to control the epidemic.
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 22:45

Former MP Ranjan Ramanayake, who was arrested for obstructing the duties of police officers, is currently being held at the Mirihana Police.A man who called... Read More

Monday, 13 April 2020 - 23:45

The World Bank says Sri Lanka's economy will contract by around 3 percent this year. According to the forecast issued for South Asia, the country's... Read More

Monday, 13 April 2020 - 21:04

LOLC receives first tranche of USD 422mn from USD 603mn sale of 70% stake in the PRASAC Micro Finance Cambodia to Kookmin Bank, South Korea.Further to... Read More



