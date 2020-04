We have reported on several occasions the number of people who have been unable to return home to Colombo and suburbs with the enforcement of curfews to control the spread of coronavirus.



We met another group of them today at the Vihara Mahadevi Park in Colombo.



The group, who are unable to return home on New Year's Day, say they have been staying at the Vihara Mahadevi Park since the 20th.



These people, who are unable to meet their daily needs or basic health needs, include private security personnel, lottery salesmen and others. They have asked the authorities to provide them with a place to stay until the law is over.