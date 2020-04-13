The+Sinhala+and+Tamil+new+year+dawns+to+Sri+Lanka+

The Sinhala and Tamil New Year dawned a few moments ago at 8.23pm. The ‘Punya Kaalaya’ began at 1.59 pm and will end at 2.47 am on 14 April.

Preparation of food

The auspicious time for the preparation of food is at 10.05 pm on 13 April, dressed in white and looking towards the east.



Meals

The auspicious time to partake of the first meal for the new year is set for 10.43 pm on 13 April clad in white and facing the East.



Work

The auspicious time to start work is also set for 10.43 pm on 13 April



Trading

The auspicious time to give and receive money is set for 10.43 pm on 13 April



Other auspicious times to note

Afterwards anointing with herbal 'nanu' oil mixed with oil extracted from Kohomba at 9.17 am on Wednesday, April 15th dressed in green facing the north.

Leaving for work begins on Friday April 17 at 7.56 am. One should be dressed in light blue and consume milk rice mixed with Jaggery and sesame seeds. One should face the East when leaving the house.

Planting of trees should take place on Sunday April 19th at 11.38 am. The person should be clad in red or yellow and be facing the South when planting the tree.

NEW YEAR WITH A DIFFERENCE

This year we have to celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in a different manner than we have done before. With the current Covid 19 epidemic, the family has the opportunity to celebrate the New Year together, even though distanced away from friends and relatives.



From the earliest times, the Sinhala and Tamil communities have celebrated New Year in April with relatives and friends, based on ceremonies, customs and auspicious timings.



However, in the context of the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the country, we have to distance ourselves from our relatives during Sinhala and Tamil New Year.



Celebrate the New Year by staying at home and supporting the national program to prevent the spread of the Covid 19 virus.