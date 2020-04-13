Sri Lanka's economy will contract by around 3 percent this year - World Bank

The World Bank says Sri Lanka's economy will contract by around 3 percent this year.



According to the forecast issued for South Asia, the country's economy will grow at a negative rate of 3% to 0.5% this year.



Growth will be negatively affected as the outbreak dampens export earnings, private consumption and investment. Sri Lanka had expected a modest growth of 2.6 percent this year.



The COVID-19 outbreak has weakened the outlook as it exacerbated an already challenging macroeconomic situation of low growth rates and significant fiscal pressures. Sri Lanka is vulnerable to uncertain global financial conditions as the repayment profile requires the country to access financial markets frequently.



But with the global epidemic of coronaviruses, economic activity in the country as well as tourism and exports has halted.



Analysts forecast that garment exports will also fall by $ 1.5 billion in the quarter. The apparel industry which accounts for about half a million jobs has announced significant job cuts due to low global demand and a shortage of raw materials.



Coronavirus restrictions, including curfews, restricted access to basic commodities such as food, pharmaceuticals have reduced domestic consumption.



The World Bank reduced its growth forecast for the whole region this year to between 1.8% and 2.8%, down sharply from its original estimate of 6.3% made prior to the virus outbreak. While India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh are expected to endure sharp drops in economic growth, Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Maldives are projected to slip into deep recessions.







