සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sri Lanka's economy will contract by around 3 percent this year - World Bank

Monday, 13 April 2020 - 23:45

Sri+Lanka%27s+economy+will+contract+by+around+3+percent+this+year+-+World+Bank
The World Bank says Sri Lanka's economy will contract by around 3 percent this year. 

According to the forecast issued for South Asia, the country's economy will grow at a negative rate of 3% to 0.5% this year. 

Growth will be negatively affected as the outbreak dampens export earnings, private consumption and investment. Sri Lanka had expected a modest growth of 2.6 percent this year. 

The COVID-19 outbreak has weakened the outlook as it exacerbated an already challenging macroeconomic situation of low growth rates and significant fiscal pressures. Sri Lanka is vulnerable to uncertain global financial conditions as the repayment profile requires the country to access financial markets frequently.

But with the global epidemic of coronaviruses, economic activity in the country as well as tourism and exports has halted.

Analysts forecast that garment exports will also fall by $ 1.5 billion in the quarter. The apparel industry which accounts for about half a million jobs has announced significant job cuts due to low global demand and a shortage of raw materials.

Coronavirus restrictions, including curfews, restricted access to basic commodities such as food, pharmaceuticals have reduced domestic consumption.

The World Bank reduced its growth forecast for the whole region this year to between 1.8% and 2.8%, down sharply from its original estimate of 6.3% made prior to the virus outbreak. While India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh are expected to endure sharp drops in economic growth, Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Maldives are projected to slip into deep recessions.



Ranjan Ramanayake, who was arrested for obstructing the duties of police officers, is being held at the Mirihana Police (Video)
Ranjan Ramanayake, who was arrested for obstructing the duties of police officers, is being held at the Mirihana Police (Video)
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 22:45

Former MP Ranjan Ramanayake, who was arrested for obstructing the duties of police officers, is currently being held at the Mirihana Police.A man who called... Read More

LOLC receives first tranche of USD 422mn from the sale of PRASAC Micro Finance Cambodia
LOLC receives first tranche of USD 422mn from the sale of PRASAC Micro Finance Cambodia
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 21:04

LOLC receives first tranche of USD 422mn from USD 603mn sale of 70% stake in the PRASAC Micro Finance Cambodia to Kookmin Bank, South Korea.Further to... Read More

Election - various views (Video)
Election - various views (Video)
Monday, 13 April 2020 - 21:51

Different politicians expressed their views today regarding the holding of an election amidst the Covid 19 pandemic. Read More



Trending News

Police sergeant and a police constable suspended (Video)
13 April 2020
Police sergeant and a police constable suspended (Video)
Special operation to apprehend curfew violators
13 April 2020
Special operation to apprehend curfew violators
Work from home period extended until 20th April
13 April 2020
Work from home period extended until 20th April
Ranjan Ramanayake arrested for obstructing police officers from carrying out their duties (Video)
13 April 2020
Ranjan Ramanayake arrested for obstructing police officers from carrying out their duties (Video)
Four (04) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 214
13 April 2020
Four (04) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 214

International News

Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
13 April 2020
Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
12 April 2020
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.