Ranjan Ramanayake, who was arrested for obstructing the duties of police officers, is being held at the Mirihana Police (Video)

Monday, 13 April 2020 - 22:45

Former MP Ranjan Ramanayake, who was arrested for obstructing the duties of police officers, is currently being held at the Mirihana Police.

A man who called himself a physiotherapist of former MP Ranjan Ramanayake was questioned by the police while attempting to enter the Madiwela MP's residence in violation of curfew permit laws.

Former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayaka, who objected and intervened during the incident was seem to be obstructing the police officers from carrying out their duties.

The man identified as Ranjan Ramanayake's physiotherapist was arrested for using a curfew permit for transporting dry rations from Embilipitiya to Piliyandala, however, it has been reported that the vehicle had arrived from Embilipitiya to Piliyandala without any dry rations.

The suspect was arrested while attempting to travel from Piliyandala area to Madiwela MP's residence.

He was questioned by the police when it was revealed that he had violated the curfew regulations.

Former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayaka who was present at the venue obstructed the police from carrying out their duties.



