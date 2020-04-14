Weather forecast by the department 14 April 2020 - heavy rains expected

Showers or thundershowers will occur over the most places of the island in the evening or night. Fairly heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places.



General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.



The sun will be directly overhead today (14th), at Madduvilnadu, Elephant Pass and Vannankulam at about 12:11 noon.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Winds will be variable in direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be Easterly to North-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (15-25) kmph. The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.