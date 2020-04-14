සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Weather forecast by the department 14 April 2020 - heavy rains expected

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 7:25

Showers or thundershowers will occur over the most places of the island in the evening or night. Fairly heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places.

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

The sun will be directly overhead today (14th), at Madduvilnadu, Elephant Pass and Vannankulam at about 12:11 noon.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Winds will be variable in direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be Easterly to North-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (15-25) kmph. The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.
German woman who was evacuated from MSC Magnifica cruise ship dies
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 8:06

The 75 year old German woman who was evacuated from MSC Magnifica cruise ship along with Sri Lankan Chef, has died in hospital according to Hospital Sources Read More

Pannila and Cheena Koratuwa in Beruwala named as isolated areas - Army Commander
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 7:20

The Army Commander states that Pannila and Cheena Koratuwa villages in Beruwala have been identified as Covid-19 vulnerable areas and that they have decided... Read More

One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 218
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 6:47

One more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total therefore has increased to 218 according to the latest... Read More



