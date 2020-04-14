Tuesday 14 April : Covid-19, World situation report (nearing 2 million cases)

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,924,635 with 119,686 deaths. Meanwhile, 444,836 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,360,113 active patients around the world while 51,742 are in critical condition.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

USA 586,941 - (23,640 deaths)

Spain 170,099 - (17,756 deaths)

Italy 159,516 - (20,465 deaths)

France 136,779 - (14,967 deaths)

Germany 130,072 - (3,194 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

UK 88,621

China 82,249

Iran 73,303

Turkey 61,049

The Global death count now stands at 119,686. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 23,640 deaths. USA has over 526,353 active cases, with only 36,948 recoveries to date. New York has reported 195,655 infected cases and 10,056 deaths, while New Jersey has reported 64,584 infected cases and 2,443 deaths. Michigan is the 3rd worst affected state in terms of deaths with 25,635 cases and 1,602 deaths. Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois Florida and Louisiana have reported over 20,000 infected cases in their states.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 23,640

Italy 20,465

Spain 17,756

France 14,967

UK 11,329

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

Iran 4,585

Belgium 3,903

China 3,341

Germany 3,194

Netherlands 2,823

Three United Nations staffers have died of coronavirus-related complications globally, and 189 staffers have tested positive for the virus as of Sunday evening, according to the deputy spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary General, Farhan Haq as reported by CNN.

Mexico's Stock Exchange announced the death of its president Jaime Ruiz Sacristan on Sunday.

Sacristan had tested positive for coronavirus last month after traveling to Vail, Colorado.

Brazil (1355, Turkey 1296, Switzerland 1138, have all reported more than one thousand deaths due to covid-19)





(Data source - compiled from worldometers 14/4/2020).