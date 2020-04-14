සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Tuesday 14 April : Covid-19, World situation report (nearing 2 million cases)

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 7:11

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,924,635 with 119,686 deaths. Meanwhile, 444,836 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,360,113 active patients around the world while 51,742 are in critical condition.

 

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

  • USA                      586,941  -  (23,640 deaths)
  • Spain                    170,099  -  (17,756 deaths)
  • Italy                       159,516  -  (20,465 deaths)
  • France                   136,779  -  (14,967 deaths)
  • Germany                130,072 -   (3,194 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

  • UK                           88,621
  • China                       82,249
  • Iran                          73,303              
  • Turkey                      61,049

The Global death count now stands at 119,686. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 23,640 deaths.  USA has over 526,353 active cases, with only 36,948 recoveries to date. New York has reported 195,655 infected cases and 10,056 deaths, while New Jersey has reported 64,584 infected cases and 2,443 deaths. Michigan is the 3rd worst affected state in terms of deaths with 25,635 cases and 1,602 deaths. Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois Florida and Louisiana have reported over 20,000 infected cases in their states.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                          23,640
  • Italy                           20,465
  • Spain                        17,756
  • France                      14,967
  • UK                             11,329

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

  • Iran                             4,585
  • Belgium                      3,903            
  • China                          3,341
  • Germany                     3,194            
  • Netherlands                 2,823

Three United Nations staffers have died of coronavirus-related complications globally, and 189 staffers have tested positive for the virus as of Sunday evening, according to the deputy spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary General, Farhan Haq as reported by CNN.

Mexico's Stock Exchange announced the death of its president Jaime Ruiz Sacristan on Sunday.

Sacristan had tested positive for coronavirus last month after traveling to Vail, Colorado.

Brazil (1355, Turkey 1296, Switzerland 1138, have all reported more than one thousand deaths due to covid-19)

(Data source - compiled from worldometers 14/4/2020).

German woman who was evacuated from MSC Magnifica cruise ship dies
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 8:06

The 75 year old German woman who was evacuated from MSC Magnifica cruise ship along with Sri Lankan Chef, has died in hospital according to Hospital Sources Read More

Pannila and Cheena Koratuwa in Beruwala named as isolated areas - Army Commander
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 7:20

The Army Commander states that Pannila and Cheena Koratuwa villages in Beruwala have been identified as Covid-19 vulnerable areas and that they have decided... Read More

One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 218
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 6:47

One more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total therefore has increased to 218 according to the latest... Read More



