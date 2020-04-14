One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 218

One more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total therefore has increased to 218 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-14| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 218
Recovered and discharged - 56
Active cases – 155
New Cases for the day- 01
Observation in Hospitals - 117
Total Deaths – 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 45
- Kalutara 37
- Puttalam 34
- Gampaha 24
- Jaffna 07