One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 218

One more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 218 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-14| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 218

Recovered and discharged - 56

Active cases – 155

New Cases for the day- 01

Observation in Hospitals - 117

Total Deaths – 7





District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka