සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 218

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 6:47

One+%2801%29+more+patient+confirmed+for+Covid+-19%3A+SL+Country+total+increases+to+218

One more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 218 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-14| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 218
Recovered and discharged - 56
Active cases – 155
New Cases for the day- 01
Observation in Hospitals - 117
Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              45
  • Kalutara               37
  • Puttalam              34 
  • Gampaha             24
  • Jaffna                   07
German woman who was evacuated from MSC Magnifica cruise ship dies
German woman who was evacuated from MSC Magnifica cruise ship dies
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 8:06

The 75 year old German woman who was evacuated from MSC Magnifica cruise ship along with Sri Lankan Chef, has died in hospital according to Hospital Sources Read More

Pannila and Cheena Koratuwa in Beruwala named as isolated areas - Army Commander
Pannila and Cheena Koratuwa in Beruwala named as isolated areas - Army Commander
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 7:20

The Army Commander states that Pannila and Cheena Koratuwa villages in Beruwala have been identified as Covid-19 vulnerable areas and that they have decided... Read More

Tuesday 14 April : Covid-19, World situation report (nearing 2 million cases)
Tuesday 14 April : Covid-19, World situation report (nearing 2 million cases)
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 7:11

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,924,635 with 119,686 deaths. Meanwhile, 444,836 infected patients have recovered.... Read More



Trending News

Special operation to apprehend curfew violators
13 April 2020
Special operation to apprehend curfew violators
Police sergeant and a police constable suspended (Video)
13 April 2020
Police sergeant and a police constable suspended (Video)
Work from home period extended until 20th April
13 April 2020
Work from home period extended until 20th April
Ranjan Ramanayake arrested for obstructing police officers from carrying out their duties (Video)
13 April 2020
Ranjan Ramanayake arrested for obstructing police officers from carrying out their duties (Video)
Four (04) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 214
13 April 2020
Four (04) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 214

International News

Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
13 April 2020
Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
12 April 2020
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.