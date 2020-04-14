සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Pannila and Cheena Koratuwa in Beruwala named as isolated areas - Army Commander

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 7:20

The Army Commander states that Pannila and Cheena Koratuwa villages in Beruwala have been identified as Covid-19 vulnerable areas and that they have decided to keep these villages isolated.

The villages which have been declared isolated areas in the districts of Colombo, Kalutara and Kandy will remain in the same category and no one will be allowed to enter or leave from these areas until further notice.
German woman who was evacuated from MSC Magnifica cruise ship dies
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 8:06

The 75 year old German woman who was evacuated from MSC Magnifica cruise ship along with Sri Lankan Chef, has died in hospital according to Hospital Sources Read More

One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 218
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 6:47

One more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total therefore has increased to 218 according to the latest... Read More

Tuesday 14 April : Covid-19, World situation report (nearing 2 million cases)
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 7:11

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,924,635 with 119,686 deaths. Meanwhile, 444,836 infected patients have recovered.... Read More



