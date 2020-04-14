Another+group+in+Suduwella+quarantined

Four (04) more individuals were diagnosed with Coronavirus last night increasing the total number of infected patients to 218.

Accordingly, 7 new patients were identified in the course of yesterday.

The ministry of health noted that all of these patients are residents of Beruwela and have been quarantined at the Punani quarantine facility.

Furthermore 56 individuals have been sent home upon full recovery.

Meanwhile 25 more persons from Suduvaella in Ja-ela were sent to a quarantine centre in Naachchikudah in Trincomalee yesterday.

The area Public Health Inspector’s office said that three persons from Ragama and four from Mattakkuliya too were sent along with them to quarantine centred.