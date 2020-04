The Inland Revenue Department has taken steps to facilitate the payment of taxes to clients and depositors in a convenient manner.



However, Commissioner General of Inland Revenue Nadun Guruge stated that no new tax has been introduced.



Speaking further to the Hiru news team he said that they have introduced a system where according to the wishes of the relevant employers, the tax deductions can be deducted from the monthly salary and directed to the Inland Revenue Department.



The monthly taxable threshold for levying taxes will remain at Rs 250,000 a month.