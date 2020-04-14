සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Atulugama area in Bandaragama reopened after Isolation - Army Commander

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 8:46

The Army Commander states that the Atulugama area in Bandaragama,  has been reopened after ending the isolation period imposed due to Covid 19 infected cases reported.
