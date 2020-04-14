US records over 23,000 deaths due to Covid-19

In the United States, the number of deaths from Covid Nineteen reported in the past 24 hours was more than 1,500 taking the death total to 23,618.



The total number of infected people in the US has exceeded 586,000 with the addition of 26,500 new infections yesterday.



In the United States, over ten thousand deaths have been reported in the state of New York.



However, six eastern states in the United States, including New York, are considering reopening for economic activities.



The Trump administration has declared a state of disaster for all states in the United States, and therefore, the regulations for maintaining social distance remain in effect until the 30th.



President Trump hopes to ease those restrictions by May 1, but health professionals warn that it will hamper the efforts to curtail the spread of the virus.



However, President Trump is set to appoint a panel to reopen America, which will include his daughter Ivanka.