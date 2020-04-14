සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

President Trump berates the media

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 16:07

President Trump found fault with the media that they are building up a false opinion that the authority of re-commencing activities in states rests with Governors.

In a Twitter message issued he has said that total authority for making decisions in the United States of America is with the President.

The number of Corona deaths in Britain has increased to 11,300 and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that he does not intend to relax in the near future restrictions that have been imposed.

Subsequent to Prime Minister Boris Johnson being infected with the Corona virus and being hospitalized, it is the Foreign Secretary who is carrying out his duties.

Although Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the hospital he has not back to work as yet.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that deploying the Army to help eradicate the Corona Virus will bring results.

The Russian Leader said that they have extensive ability to do so. The number of persons infected with the Corona Virus exceeds 18,000 at present and it is of significance that a majority of them are residents of Moscow.

With the identification of 2500 new infected individuals yesterday, that President Putin has focused his attention on a new step.

The 21 day quarantine period declared in India to prevent the Corona Virus from spreading ends today and Prime Minister Modi is due to announce today the extension of this for another two weeks. 

One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 219
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 16:41

One more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total therefore has increased to 219 according to the latest... Read More

Driver and assistant of an ambulance which transported liquor netted by the Police (video)
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 16:43

Two hospital employees who used an ambulance to transport liquor have been taken into custody by the Police. On a tip-off received a Police team of investigators... Read More

Fire at the Government Printing Department
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 16:03

A fire broke out at the Government Printing Department in Borella, and four (04) fire engines have been deployed according to the Fire Brigade. Read More



