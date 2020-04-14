සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The number of Corona infected persons in New Delhi and Mumbai, increase

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 10:24

With the discovery of 356 new Corona Virus infected individuals from New Delhi which is the epicenter of spread of the virus in India, it has become the highest number of infections reported in one day.

Accordingly the number infected has increased to 1510 and with the death of 4 patients the total number of deaths in Delhi has risen to 28.

The number of persons infected in India has reached almost 10,500 and 358 deaths were reported from that country.

43 Health Workers in Delhi have contracted the virus and 22 of them are those working at the Cancer Hospital in Delhi.

90 Health Workers across India have been infected as of now.

From the state of Maharashtra which includes Mumbai, another 340 persons infected with the Corona Virus have been reported and the total number infected there is now 2000. The number of deaths reported from Mumbai only is 101.

Meanwhile, dogs were seen lapping up milk which spilt from an overturned milk bowser, 6 kilometers from the Taj Mahal in Agra. A video clip was released by Indian Media of an individual collecting the milk for his family members. 

