India+will+be+in+lockdown+until+3+May

Restrictions imposed closing down India completely for a period of 21 days due to the Corona Virus pandemic will be extended until 3 May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared today (14).

Addressing the nation once again he said that a decision will be reached on recommencing essential activities in areas where the spread of the virus is at a minimum, after 20 April.

Anyhow, the Indian Prime Minister pointed out the importance of maintaining further social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the virus. He expressed his gratitude to doctors, health workers, security forces and other parties who have taken to the forefront in the battle against Covid-19.

Indian Prime Minister Modi also said that priority will be given to resolve the difficulties being faced by poor people and farmers due to the lockdown of the country.

As of now, 10,453 persons infected with the Corona Virus and 358 deaths as a result, have been reported from India.